Bhupesh Baghel Hits Out At Centre Over ED Searches In Chhattisgarh, Seeks Details Of Recovery

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting searches at several locations in the Congress-ruled state and said probe agencies should not be misused for political mileage or to defame the state government, its officials and politicians.

Talking to reporters in Raipur, Baghel sought to know why the anti-money laundering agency has not revealed details of recovery made during its action in the state.

According to sources, the ED has seized about Rs 4 crore worth of cash and jewellery during searches at several locations linked to government officers and businessmen in Chhattisgarh in connection with a money laundering case.

The central agency has been conducting raids in the state capital Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba and other districts since Tuesday. The searches covered premises of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including a district collector, businessmen, including Suryakant Tiwari, and politicians of the ruling party, including former MLA and chairman of state's seeds development corporation Agni Chandrakar, the sources said.

Asked about the recovery reportedly made by the central agency during the searches, Baghel said, “Have they (ED) given any press release about recovery? Whether they have seized it from officers or businessmen? They should inform whatever they have seized from every single officer. Why an attempt is being made to defame (officials and politicians from the state). If they have recovered anything they should make it public."

The Congress leader said probe agencies should not be used for political purposes. "The agencies have been established to prevent illegal work and malpractices and we welcome if they take action against such activities. But central agencies should not be misused for political gains and defame the state government, officials and politicians,” he added.

The CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to take on the Congress politically in Chhattisgarh and hence it is resorting to such tactics. “We (the Chhattisgarh government) also took action against coal washeries (recently). Have we tried to take political advantage? We know who is linked with whom but we just took action and served notices to those who were found guilty.

Action will be taken against them as per legal provisions,” he added. “But what are they (BJP-led government at the Centre) doing? They are doing so to derive political mileage. I said yesterday the BJP is not able to fight (Congress) directly in Chhattisgarh therefore it has been misusing ED, I-T (income tax department) and DRI (Directorate of Revenue intelligence)," he added.

Queried about former Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh's warning to officers seen as "leaning" towards the ruling Congress, Baghel said bureaucrats are accountable only to the Constitution and not to a political party.

“They are saying this out of frustration. They are themselves scared and therefore trying to threaten officials. They are well aware that if they contest elections in a fair manner they will lose badly in the state," Baghel said.

“For 15 years (during BJP rule), these officers were good for them (BJP), but now when they are not in government they are calling them bad. Officers do their job, they are accountable towards the Constitution,” he said.

