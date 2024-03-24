National

Bengali-Speaking Muslims Must Stop Child Marriage, Polygamy To Be Considered Indigenous People: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Whether 'Miyas' (Bengali-speaking Muslims) are indigenous or not is a different matter. What we are saying is that if they try to be 'indigenous', we have no problem. But for that, they have to forsake child marriage and polygamy, and encourage women education," Sarma said on Saturday.