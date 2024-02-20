'Called Khalistani For Wearing Turban': Bengal IPS Officer's Face-Off With BJP Workers Sparks Row

A Sikh IPS officer deputed in Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district lost his cool when a group of BJP workers allegedly called him 'Khalistani'.

The IPS officer reacted sharply at the comment, saying, "Because I am wearing a turban, you're saying this. If I was not wearing a turban, would you have called me Khalistani? You can say what you want about the police, but you can't comment on my religion."

The police officer in the video is Jaspreet Singh, an IPS officer of the 2016 batch. He is currently posted as Special Superintendent (Intelligence Bureau) in West Bengal Police.