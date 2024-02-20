'Called Khalistani For Wearing Turban': Bengal IPS Officer's Face-Off With BJP Workers Sparks Row

A Sikh IPS officer deputed in Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district lost his cool when a group of BJP workers allegedly called him 'Khalistani'.
The IPS officer reacted sharply at the comment, saying, "Because I am wearing a turban, you're saying this. If I was not wearing a turban, would you have called me Khalistani? You can say what you want about the police, but you can't comment on my religion."
The police officer in the video is Jaspreet Singh, an IPS officer of the 2016 batch. He is currently posted as Special Superintendent (Intelligence Bureau) in West Bengal Police.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn’t fulfilling his duties and dismissed the allegation that BJP supporters called him a ‘Khalistani’.
Mamata Banerjee Reacted: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday shared a video of the incident and slammed the BJP.
The Chief Minister Posted: "Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per BJP, every person wearing a turban is a Khalistani," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.
"I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it."
The Congress also tweeted the video and said: “Look at the degraded behaviour of BJP people. A police officer who served the country day and night was called a Khalistani because he wore a turban. This is a very degraded mentality.”
Mahua Moitra Reacted: TMC leader Mahua Moitra who was disqualified and expelled from the Lok Sabha on 8 December 2023 due to her connection with the "Cash for Query" took to X and wrote, “This is what our country has been reduced to - where BJP leaders call serving police officers “Khalistanis”!”
“Indians - please wake up. Ram Rajya won’t feed you, nor give you jobs, nor protect you from BJP’s hateful bigots. Vote them out.”