The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegations of sexual violence against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The petitioner attempted to draw comparison between Sandeshkhali and the state of Manipur, where ongoing ethnic clashes led the Supreme Court to step in, form a SIT, and appoint a panel of retired judges.

However, Justice Nagarathna said, “Don’t compare this with Manipur. Manipur is still an ongoing thing.”

The petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the PIL and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

