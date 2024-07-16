Bengal: Dance, Exhibitions & Flowers At Ulta Rath Yatra In Kolkata

Dancers perform during a procession of the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata.
Hindu devotees pull the chariots of Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata. The return of the chariots marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival.
A child holds a rope as he pulls a chariot with others during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.
Hindu devotees offer prayer with earthen lamps to Hindu god Jagannath during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.
Live models dressed as Krishna and Arjun, from the epic Mahabharata, share a packet of biscuits during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.
Artists perform in front of the chariot of Hindu god Jagannath during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.
Devotees chant Hare Krishna as they gather to pull the chariots of Jagannath, Balaram ans Subhadra during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.
Hindu priest sit beside a statue of A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, center, the founder of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) as they travel on the chariot of Hindu god Balaram, brother of Jagannath during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.
Hindu devotees pull the chariot of Hindu god Jagannath holding a rope during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.