National

Bengal: Dance, Exhibitions & Flowers At Ulta Rath Yatra In Kolkata

Devotees on Monday pulled chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balaram and Devi Subhadra to mark the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' across West Bengal. The ISKCON-organised procession passed through areas of central and south Kolkata before arriving at the Radha Krishna temple on Albert Road. Large crowds of devotees, including children, were seen gathering at the fairs and exhibitions put up on the grounds and roadside areas.