Bengal: Dance, Exhibitions & Flowers At Ulta Rath Yatra In Kolkata

Devotees on Monday pulled chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balaram and Devi Subhadra to mark the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' across West Bengal. The ISKCON-organised procession passed through areas of central and south Kolkata before arriving at the Radha Krishna temple on Albert Road. Large crowds of devotees, including children, were seen gathering at the fairs and exhibitions put up on the grounds and roadside areas.

Ulta Rath Yatra in Kolkata Photo: PTI

Dancers perform during a procession of the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata.

1/8
Ulta Rath Yatra
Ulta Rath Yatra Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Hindu devotees pull the chariots of Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata. The return of the chariots marks the end of the nine-day long chariot festival.

2/8
Chariots Festival
Chariots Festival Photo: AP/Bikas Das

A child holds a rope as he pulls a chariot with others during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.

3/8
Chariots Festival 2024
Chariots Festival 2024 Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Hindu devotees offer prayer with earthen lamps to Hindu god Jagannath during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.

4/8
Chariots festival in Kolkata
Chariots festival in Kolkata Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Live models dressed as Krishna and Arjun, from the epic Mahabharata, share a packet of biscuits during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.

5/8
Chariots festival in Kolkata 2024
Chariots festival in Kolkata 2024 Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Artists perform in front of the chariot of Hindu god Jagannath during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.

6/8
Ulta Rath Yatra in Kolkata
Ulta Rath Yatra in Kolkata Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Devotees chant Hare Krishna as they gather to pull the chariots of Jagannath, Balaram ans Subhadra during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.

7/8
Ulta Rath Yatra in Kolkata
Ulta Rath Yatra in Kolkata Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Hindu priest sit beside a statue of A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, center, the founder of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) as they travel on the chariot of Hindu god Balaram, brother of Jagannath during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.

8/8
Hindu Festival
Hindu Festival Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Hindu devotees pull the chariot of Hindu god Jagannath holding a rope during the return of the chariots festival in Kolkata.

