Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal Celebrates Second Day Of Chhath Festival

Like on Sunday, not a single devotee was spotted at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar lakes in south and north Kolkata respectively as over 300 police personnel manned the gates of the two waterbodies.

Chhath Puja 2022
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said devotees offered Chhath puja on river banks at seven ghats Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 6:52 pm

A large number of devotees offered puja to the Sun God at ghats along various rivers and other waterbodies across West Bengal on Monday, the second day of the Chhath festival. Devotees reached the ghats at the crack of dawn to the accompaniment of drum beats and offered puja in the water adjacent to the bank.

People burst firecrackers and played loud music in some places. A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said devotees offered puja on river banks at seven ghats along the Hooghly from 4 am to 6 am in the city. The devotees also offered puja in 50 waterbodies where temporary ghats were built by the KMC.

Like on Sunday, not a single devotee was spotted at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar lakes in south and north Kolkata respectively as over 300 police personnel manned the gates of the two waterbodies. In 2009, a section of Chhath devotees barged into the two lakes violating a National Green Tribunal order not to use the water for the rituals.

The sound of firecrackers was heard in areas like Tollygunje, Naktala, Patuli, Bhawanipore, Chetla, Beleghata, Cossipore and Narkeldanga of Kolkata as it was on Sunday, environmentalists claimed. A WBPCB official said the air quality across the city remained at a 'satisfactory' level and no major case of sound violation has been received in the control room. Besides Kolkata, the Chhat Puja was also celebrated in North 24 Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Jalpaiguri and several other districts in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bengal Celebrates Second Day Chhath Festival Rabindra Sarobar Subhas Sarobar Sun God Drum Beats Offered Puja Environmentalists
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes