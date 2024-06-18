Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers

Amar also says that work injuries at work are often ignored or downplayed. He recalls a time when his fingers got caught in the conveyor belt. “There was a lot of bleeding. When I went to medical care, they told me not to tell anyone about it, but just to say that I have a headache.” The on-site medical team gave Amar a paracetamol and an ORS solution before sending him back to work. Even after he insisted, he was only allowed to leave the facility to get proper medical care after being warned not to tell anyone how it happened. “They put gloves on both my hands and said that since the injury was in my right hand, I could work with the left.” When Amar asked for leave due to intense swelling on his fingers: “They told me to resign and go home.”