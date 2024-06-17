The Unsung Indian Worker

The plight of the blue collar worker comes into focus when there is a disaster like Tuesday’s fire in Kuwait that killed 45 Indians. Or when there are stories of desperate people lured by greedy agents to Moscow to fight for the Russian army. So far four Indian’s were killed lives in the Ukraine war. India may be the world’s fastest-growing major economy, yet the growth has not been able to generate jobs leading to what economists term as jobless growth. India is now a country providing the largest number of blue collar workers to the world spreading out across continents to Europe, Australia as well as the US. The need for a job is so acute that many risk going in without valid papers. According to US authorities in 2023 as many as 96,917 Indian workers tried to come into the country illegally. In 2014, there was an incident of migrants from South Asia who were found in desperate condition inside a British cargo ship. They had smuggled themselves into a container ship crossing the English Channel. Among the 34 were a few Indians. Luckily most survived and were sent back to their respective countries after treatment. In 2022 a Gujarati family of four were found frozen to death while crossing the US-Canada border. However this was not a working class family.