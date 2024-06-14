National

Flight Carrying Bodies Of Indian Citizens Killed In Kuwait Fire Lands In Delhi

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf.

PTI, AP
45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire Accident | Photo: PTI, AP
info_icon

An IAF aircraft carrying the bodies of 14 of the 45 Indians who died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait landed in Delhi from Kerala's Kochi on Friday evening, a senior official said.

A C-130J aircraft carrying the 45 bodies landed at the Kochi international airport around 10.30 am. Thirty-one bodies were received at the airport by Central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The remaining 14 bodies were sent to Delhi in the same aircraft as a domestic flight from Kochi, airport authorities in Kerala said.

After the plane arrived in the national capital, newly elected MPs Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat stood on the tarmac with folded hands as the caskets were lowered from the aircraft.  

The special IAF aircraft had taken off for Kochi from Kuwait on Friday morning.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  2. Outlook News Wrap June 14: Indians' Mortal Remains Back From Kuwait, Sikkim Landslide, Russia's Ceasefire Promise And More
  3. IIJNM Drops Journalism Courses. Here’s What Email Notice Said
  4. Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministry: Pawan Kalyan Deputy CM, Nara Lokesh IT Minister | Know Who Gets What
  5. Karnataka HC Asks Police Not To Arrest BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ram Gopal Varma, And Other Celebrities Comment On Actor Darshan's Arrest Case
  2. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  3. Ankita Lokhande Shares An Unseen Picture Of Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary - Check Pic Inside
  4. Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Has Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Here's How
  5. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Accused Of Cheating Bullion Trader Of Rs 90 Lakhs In Gold Scheme, Court Orders Investigation
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses To Kodai Naraoka In Australian Open QFs; Germany Set To Face Scotland In Euro 2024
  2. United States Vs Ireland Lauderhill, Florida Weather Update: Will Rain End Pakistan's Super 8 Hopes?
  3. ENG Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: England 'Are Still In The Same Position' - Jos Buttler
  4. New Zealand Vs Uganda Prediction, Match 32, ICC T20 WC 2024: Key Stats, Weather Report
  5. AFG Vs PNG: Afghanistan Strom Into T20 World Cup Super 8s, New Zealand End Run - Data Brief
World News
  1. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  2. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  3. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Promises Cease-Fire If Kyiv Withdraws Troops; Drops NATO Bid
  5. Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!