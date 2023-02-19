BBC Claims Journalists 'Not Allowed To Work For Hours' During I-T 'Surveys'

The BBC in a report on Saturday claimed that during the recent 'survey' by the Income Tax Department on the broadcaster's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, journalists were not allowed to work for many hours.



Journalists' computers were searched, their phones intercepted and information was sought from them about their working methods, the report by BBC Hindi said. "Even when the work was allowed to start after senior editors persistently asked, Hindi and English journalists were stopped from working.. Journalists of both these languages were allowed to work only when they reached close to the broadcast time," the report further claimed.



The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidence by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents. Officials said the statement pertains to the BBC. The statement also said that the "survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity".

However, the report by BBC Hindi stated that the journalists working in the Delhi office were stopped from writing anything about this survey. "Income Tax Department employees and policemen also misbehaved with many journalists," it added.

The broadcaster had earlier released a press statement saying that, "We are supporting staff - some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and abroad."



According to sources from the BBC, the situation was described as "stressful and disruptive" for their staff. Meanwhile, officials in New Delhi stated that the I-T surveys were being carried out to investigate concerns related to the international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC's subsidiary companies.

(With PTI inputs)