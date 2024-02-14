Basant Panchami Celebrated With Religious Fervor Across Country

Hindu holy men burn cow-dung cakes as they perform a ritual on the occasion of Basant Panchami festival during the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
Devotees play with 'gulaal' to mark the Basant Panchami festival at Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Mathura.
A priest helps a child to start writing on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' festival, in Bhopal.
Advertisement
Hindu holy men perform a ritual on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Basant Panchami is celebrated by worshipping Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and wisdom, and marks the advent of spring.
Advertisement
Hindu holy men burn dried cow dung cakes as they perform a ritual on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.
Advertisement
Hindu pilgrims take ritualistic dips on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.
Advertisement
Hindu holymen bath on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.
Hindu devotees gather for ritualistic dip on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.