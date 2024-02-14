National

Basant Panchami Celebrated With Religious Fervor Across Country

Basant Panchami is celebrated by worshipping Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and wisdom, and marks the advent of spring.

February 14, 2024

Basant Panchami | Photo: PTI

Hindu holy men burn cow-dung cakes as they perform a ritual on the occasion of Basant Panchami festival during the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

Basant Panchami | Photo: PTI

Devotees play with 'gulaal' to mark the Basant Panchami festival at Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Mathura.

Basant Panchami | Photo: PTI

A priest helps a child to start writing on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' festival, in Bhopal.

Basant Panchami | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindu holy men perform a ritual on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Basant Panchami is celebrated by worshipping Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and wisdom, and marks the advent of spring.

Basant Panchami | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindu holy men burn dried cow dung cakes as they perform a ritual on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Basant Panchami | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindu pilgrims take ritualistic dips on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Basant Panchami | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindu holymen bath on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Basant Panchami | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindu devotees gather for ritualistic dip on Basant Panchami at the Sangam, the confluence of sacred rivers the Yamuna and the Ganges at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

