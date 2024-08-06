National

Bangladesh Protests: Air India Cancels Morning Flight To Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara Halt Services

IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, two officials said.

Air India cancelled the morning flights to Dhaka |
Air India cancelled the morning flights to Dhaka | Photo: File image
info_icon

Air India on Tuesday cancelled morning flight to Dhaka from the national capital amid massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, two officials said.

Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

An airline official on Tuesday said Air India cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka and will take a decision later in the day on whether to operate its evening flight to the Bangladesh capital.

As per schedule, the airline is to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson had said in a statement on Monday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  2. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  3. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
  5. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. President Droupadi Murmu Conferred With Fiji's Highest Civilian Award
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Air India Cancels Morning Flight To Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara Halt Services
  3. Stock Market Rebounds As Sensex Jumps By Over 1000 Points, Nifty Up by 372 Points
  4. Rahul, Kharge Attend All-Party Meet On Bangladesh Unrest, Jaishankar Lauds Unanimous Support
  5. One Dead, 5 Rescued After Two Houses Collapse In UP's Varanasi
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Dutt Removed From 'Son of Sardaar 2' After His UK Visa Application Rejected Over Arrest In 1993: Report
  2. Sanam Saeed Hopeful That Exchange Of Talent Between Two Countries Will Resume Soon: It Will Happen When Indian Actors Feel Safe To Act With Us
  3. Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail, Claims His Intention Was Not To Harm Actor
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  2. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  3. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  4. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  5. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane That Brought Hasina To India Takes Off Without Her, Says Report
  2. Bangladesh Unrest: ISKCON Temple In Meherpur Vandalised Amid Fears Of Religious Clashes
  3. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  4. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey SF
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane That Brought Hasina To India Takes Off Without Her, Says Report