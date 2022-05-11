Bangladesh Envoy Meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Tuesday and discussed ways and means to further strengthen the relations between the two countries and especially promote trade with Uttar Pradesh, an official release said.

Adityanath said India and Bangladesh have strong relations of history, language, culture, and there are wide possibilities of investment and employment in the Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Bangladesh can become a natural partner of the state, he said.

Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner in South Asia and India is Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner. Uttar Pradesh with a population of 24 crore is the largest consumer and labor market in the country.

Uttar Pradesh, endowed with abundant natural resources, is the largest producer of food grains and milk in the country. As a result of which wheat, sugar, dairy-related machinery and cotton yarn are exported from Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh, the chief minister said.

He said the state has emerged as the leading economy in the last five years and cited various works undertaken during this period.

Adityanath also said there are many opportunities for Bangladeshi exporters and investors in the state.

There are many opportunities for the investors of Bangladesh in the field of fabric production, weaving, spinning as well as defense manufacturing etc in the state, he added.

Expressing hope towards investors and entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, the chief minister said the government and the people of Uttar Pradesh are committed and hopeful for mutual cooperation, a great business environment and major economic partnership in South Asia, the release said.