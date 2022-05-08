Sunday, May 08, 2022
Bagga Moves High Court Against Arrest Warrant Issued By Mohali Court; Hearing Tonight

Justice Anoop Chitkara will take up Bagga's petition in an urgent hearing at his residence tonight. 

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Saturday night moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a stay on his arrest. PTI File

Updated: 08 May 2022 3:49 pm

Hours after a Mohali court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Saturday night moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a stay on his arrest.

Justice Anoop Chitkara will take up Bagga's petition in an urgent hearing at his residence tonight. "We have sought a stay on the arrest," said Bagga's counsel Chetan Mittal. Earlier in the day, the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh issued the arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with a case registered last month.

The Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was booked under relevant sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code. Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi home on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

(With PTI inputs)

