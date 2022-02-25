Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Ayurvedic Drug BGR-34 Manages Diabetes, Heals Damaged Cells: Study

The lens of modern science, especially when applied in a mechanistic and dogmatic manner, often fails to arrive at a fine-grained understanding of Ayurvedic principles Representational Image/ Unsplash

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 4:34 pm

A team of researchers has found that Ayurvedic drug BGR-34 can help lower sugar level within three months and also exert a powerful anti-oxidant action to prevent diabetic complications. The findings of the study by researchers from Chitkara University in Punjab have been published in the latest edition of Serbian Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research on Sciendo scientific platform. The study suggests that ayurvedic drug BGR-34 is effective for diabetes treatment with little or no adverse effects.


Led by researcher Ravinder Singh, the team had conducted Phase IV clinical trials for 12 weeks on 100 diabetic patients who were divided into two groups. Subjects from one of the groups were given allopathic drug Sitagliptin, while the other group members were given ayurveda drug BGR-34 without informing them about the medicines, in the double blind study. Researchers investigated the drugs on various parameters which included HbA1c (glycated haemoglobin), RBS (random blood sugar), FBS (fasting blood sugar) and PPG (postprandial glucose) values.

The ayurvedic drug showed promising results. The researchers found that Glyclated hemoglobin (HbA1c) level in the diabetic patients who were given BGR-34 went down significantly from the baseline value 8.499 per cent to 8.061 per cent in the fourth week, 6.56 per cent in the eighth week and 6.27 per cent in the 12th week. Similarly, RBS test revealed that before taking the herbal drug, the sugar level on an average which was 250mg/dl declined to 114mg/dl in the 12th week at the same time, and FBS sharply went down to 74 from 176 in the same duration. "Based on these results, it can be simply concluded that BGR-34 is effective in reducing high blood sugar levels and is more potent and efficacious in decreasing the glycemic levels possibly by modulating the insulin release and strengthening the ß-cell functional capacity,” the study stated.


Developed by the scientists from CSIR's labs -- National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) and Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) -- BGR-34 is being manufactured and marketed by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals. Dr Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, attributed BGR-34 efficacy to the presence of herbs like Vijyasar, Dharuharida, Gilo and, Manjistha, besides phyto-constituents from a few other medicinal plants which are well-known for their anti-diabetic properties. No doubt, the possible reason for better efficacy of BGR-34 could be due to its several nutritive phytoconstituents and antioxidants which protect ß-cells from damage, promote the repair and regenerate, said the researchers.

PTI Inputs

Tags

National Environment Ayurveda Ayurvedic Drug Diabetes BGR-34 Chitkara University Glycated Haemoglobin Punjab Indian Scientists
