National

Awaiting Return Of 69 Indians Recruited In Russian Army, Says Jaishankar

According to Jaishankar, the problem is that the Russian authorities maintain that these Indian nationals entered into contracts for services with the Russian army.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar |
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the government is awaiting the release of 69 Indians recruited into the Russian army and that in many cases there are indications that the Indian nationals were misled into joining that country's army.

On action taken with respect to misleading of people and getting them recruited into the Russian army, the minister told the Lok Sabha that the CBI has registered a criminal case against 19 individuals and entities while evidence has surfaced against 10 human traffickers whose identities the government knows.

Two of the accused were arrested on April 24 and two more on May 7.

"We should not jump the gun and say Russians are not serious on this matter. I think it is important to hold the Russian government to their word and most important for us, we are not here to score points or enter into debates. We are here to get back those 69 people because Indian citizens should not be serving in the army of foreign countries," he said during the Question Hour.

He was responding to queries from AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on action being taken against individuals who are misleading youth to join the Russian army and whether India will stop buying discounted oil from Russia if it does not act on releasing Indians recruited into that country's army.

So far, the minister said there are a total of 91 cases of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian army. Out of them, eight have passed away, 14 were discharged or in some manner have come back with the government's assistance and "there are 69 Indian citizens awaiting release from the Russian army," he added.

Out of the eight who died, the mortal remains of four have been sent back to India and in two cases -- one from Haryana and Punjab -- DNA samples have been sent to the Russian side. In one case from Gujarat, the family wants the body to be cremated in Russia and in another case from Uttar Pradesh, the mortal remains are being brought back.

According to Jaishankar, the problem is that the Russian authorities maintain that these Indian nationals entered into contracts for services with the Russian army.

"We are not necessarily subscribing to that... I think in many cases there are reasons to indicate that our nationals were misled, that they were told that they were going for some other job and then they were deployed with the Russian army," he said.

The issue of Indian nationals recruited into the Russian army was taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin last month.

"We take this issue very very seriously. I have myself raised it numerous times with the Russian foreign minister...When the prime minister was in Moscow last month, he raised it personally with President Putin and got the assurance that any Indian national in the service of the Russian army will be discharged and released," Jaishankar said.

The minister was responding to supplementaries by Congress member Adoor Prakash, who also said that five youths from his constituency were recruited into the Russian army and were later released.

Adoor represents Attingal constituency in Kerala.

Jaishankar also responded in detail to queries regarding instances of cyber trafficking of people who are misled and taken to South East Asia and made to work on cyber scams and related issues.

"We take it very seriously and have taken it up with all concerned governments at the political level. So far, 650 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Cambodia, 415 from Myanmar and 548 from Laos.

"The government appreciates the gravity of the issue and this is an issue for which we have to be very vigilant and we have to crack down very hard," he added.

Emphasising that it is not a political matter but a case where the state government concerned and the Union government should work together, Jaishankar said, "Wherever we find evidence of any infraction of the law, we will very vigorously prosecute the agents".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  2. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  3. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
  4. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  5. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia Gets Bail: Atishi In Tears, AAP Says 'Slap On Centre's Dictatorship'
  4. Manish Sisodia 'Deprived Of Right To Speedy Trial': What SC Said On AAP Leader's Bail
  5. Kolhapur: Auditorium Built By Shahu Maharaj In 1915 Gutted In Major Fire
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  2. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' To Be Screened In Supreme Court Today; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao To Attend
  4. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' On Netflix Movie Review: Vikrant Massey-Sunny Kaushal's Strong Performances Elevate A Predictable, Weak Narrative
  5. 'Old Money' Song Out: Salman Khan-AP Dhillon's Track Is High On Action And Drama; Don't Miss Sanjay Dutt's Cameo
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Bus Crashes Into A Pillar Of Overpass In Turkey, Killing 9 People And Injuring 26 Others
  2. Proposed Iraq Bill Lowering Girls' Marriage Age To 9 To Save Them From 'Immoral Relations' Sparks Outrage
  3. Middle East Tensions: US Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Risk’ If It Attacks Israel; Mediators Push For Gaza Ceasefire
  4. Photos: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Groups In UK Amid Riots
  5. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. 'Laapataa Ladies' To Be Screened In Supreme Court Today; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao To Attend
  2. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  3. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' On Netflix Movie Review: Vikrant Massey-Sunny Kaushal's Strong Performances Elevate A Predictable, Weak Narrative
  4. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  5. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  8. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI