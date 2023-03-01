Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Attack On Union Minister: Calcutta HC Permits Bengal Government To File Report

Home National

Attack On Union Minister: Calcutta HC Permits Bengal Government To File Report

Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly and a BJP MLA, alleged in a PIL that Pramanik, the BJP MP from Dinhata, was attacked and stones were thrown on his convoy when he was on a visit to his constituency on February 25.

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:15 pm

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday permitted the West Bengal government to file a report in the form of an affidavit on allegations of attack on Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik by ruling Trinamool Congress supporters in Cooch Behar district last week

Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly and a BJP MLA, alleged in a PIL that Pramanik, the BJP MP from Dinhata, was attacked and stones were thrown on his convoy when he was on a visit to his constituency on February 25.

Adhikari prayed for a CBI investigation into the attack claiming that the state police refused to register a complaint by the CISF, who were providing security to the minister, and instead arrested BJP activists.

Related stories

Calcutta High Court Directs ED To Provide Medical Assistance To The Arrested Bengal Minster

BJP Cancels Uluberia Rally In Wake Of Calcutta High Court's Conditions

Petitioner Be Given Job Of Teacher In Place Of Minister's Daughter, Rules Calcutta High Court

It was also alleged by Adhikari that bombs were hurled at the car of Pramanik which resulted in the breaking of its windows as well as shrapnel damage was caused to the body of the vehicle.

West Bengal Advocate General S N Mookherjee, representing the state government, opposed the petition and disputed the allegations.

On a prayer by Mookherjee for two days to file the report, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj permitted him to file it in the form of an affidavit by March 3.

Adhikari alleged in the PIL that the attack was perpetrated by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists.

On the submission of the AG that FIR was registered on the complaint of the CISF, the court directed the state to produce the case diary concerned on the next date of hearing on March 3.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Calcutta High Court West Bengal Government Justice Judicary Kolkata West Bengal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'