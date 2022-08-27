Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Home National

Assistance Amount For Damage To Be Given After Survey: Ashok Gehlot After Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas

The chief minister later tweeted that rainfall in the entire state has been good which has benefitted crops and the production is expected to increase. 

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo) PTI

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 7:37 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Karauli district on Saturday and said assistance for the damage will be given following a survey.

Gehlot was accompanied by Minister of disaster Management and Relief Govind Ram Meghwal and Panchayati Raj minister Ramesh Meena, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister later tweeted that rainfall in the entire state has been good which has benefitted crops and the production is expected to increase. 

Some tehsils in four to five districts have received heavy rains which created problems for people, he said, adding that there was no loss of life.

He said the assistance amount for damage will be given as per rules after a survey.

Incessant rains, overflowing rivers and opening of dam gates led to flood-like situation in Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi, Baran, Dholpur and Karauli earlier this week. 

Gehlot conducted an aerial survey in Dholpur on Friday and in different areas of Bundi, Kota and Baran districts on Thursday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

