Assam Woman Killed Husband, His Mother, Cut Bodies Into Pieces, Stored In Fridge: Report

A woman from Assam allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, chopped up their bodies and kept them in a fridge. She then disposed the body parts with the help of two of her friends in neighbouring Meghalaya. All three accused have been arrested.

According to a report by NDTV, the woman, Vandana Kalita was in an extramarital affair. Three days after the murder, she along with her friend and lover dumped the body parts in neighbouring Meghalaya's Cherrapunji. Police were able to recover the body parts of the mother-in-law based on the accused's confession. However, efforts are on to trace the body parts of the woman's husband.

"Vandana Kalita led a police team from Assam to the spot in Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, where she and her lover dumped the mother and her son's body parts," a police officer said, according to the report by NDTV.

The murders took place in August-September last year. The investigation began once the wife lodged a missing complaint about her husband and mother-in-law in September, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Diganta Kumar Choudhury said. "After some time, the husband's cousin filed another missing complaint, which raised doubts about the wife. Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders," Choudhary added.

The killings present similarities to the recent murder of Shraddha Walkar by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi. After he killed her, Aaftab allegedly cut Shraddha's body in 35 pieces and disposed them in Delhi's forests in batches. In the meantime, he allegedly stored the pieces in their fridge. An autopsy report revealed that the body of Shraddha Walkar, was cut up into pieces with a saw.

In another similar case, a man, Sahil Gehlot, allegedly strangled his girlfriend, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman the same day. He has been arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)

