Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam To Withdraw All COVID Restrictions From Feb 15

"Wearing masks will be mandatory at all places,"Assam CM added.

Assam To Withdraw All COVID Restrictions From Feb 15
Assam to withdraw COVID restrictions from Feb 15 PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 8:06 pm

Assam will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. School board examinations, municipal elections, by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls will be held over the next two months, Sarma announced at a press conference.

"Students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccine," he said. There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said.

"Wearing masks will be mandatory at all places," he added. Sarma also announced that his government has decided to provide Bihu committees a financial aid of Rs 1.5 lakh to organise the functions for seven days so that they do not collect donations from traders and businessmen who have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic.

Related stories

1.5k Covid Cases, 20 Deaths In Odisha

Puducherry Sees Further Slide In Daily COVID-19 Cases

Single-Day Recoveries Outnumber Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in the state without any restrictions, he said. "We have decided to provide financial aid to the Bihu committees who are organising functions for more than ten years to reduce the financial burden on traders and businessmen," the chief minister said.

"The deputy commissioners have prepared a list of such committees and the aid will be provided accordingly," he said. "We want all to celebrate Bihu in a manner that artists, organisers and people enjoy together," Sarma said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Covid Protocols COVID 19 Third Wave Pandemic Restrictions
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mamata Leaves For Lucknow To Campaign For SP, Calls For Defeating BJP

Mamata Leaves For Lucknow To Campaign For SP, Calls For Defeating BJP

Students Hold Protest Outside DU VC's Office To Demand Reopening Of Campus

Shah Requests Owaisi To Accept Z Category Protection, Cites Security Threat

Bihar BJP Chief Launches Fresh Attack On Nitish

Gaali Bandh Ghar: A Fight Against The Misogyny Of Cuss Words

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets