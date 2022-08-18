Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Reports 174 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.62%

Assam has so far reported 7,43,222 cases. A total of 7,32,218 patients have recovered, including 185 people on Wednesday.

Assam Reports 174 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.62%
Assam Reports 174 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.62%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 12:17 pm

Assam reported 174 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as per the National Health Mission (NHM).

The state's positivity rate decreased to 3.62 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 4,808 samples, it said in a bulletin.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 26 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh where 16 cases were detected and Lakhimpur where  15 people tested positive.

Related stories

Thane Records 227 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 1,606

Covid-19 Updates: India Logs 12,608 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Stands At 1,01,343

Mizoram Logs 153 New Covid-19 Cases

There are 2,976 active cases in the state at present. The toll remained at 8,026 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Assam has so far reported 7,43,222 cases. A total of 7,32,218 patients have recovered, including 185 people on Wednesday.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Assam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise