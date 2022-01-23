Assam Logs 5,580 New Covid Cases, 13 More Deaths

Assam on Saturday registered 5,580 fresh Covid-19 infections, over 1300 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 6,90,534, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Coronavirus claimed 13 more lives, taking the death toll to 6,288. The figure was 15 on January 21.

The day’s positivity rate increased a notch to 12.16 per cent against 12.13 per cent on Friday. The new cases were detected from 45,900 samples tested during the day, with the number of tests falling from 56,849 on Friday when 6,897 new cases were detected.

The highest number of new cases continued to be reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, with 1,172 infections detected on Saturday, the NHM bulletin said. It is a dip from 1,561 infections detected on Friday.

Among other districts, Jorhat reported 330 new cases, Dibrugarh 294 and Sivasagar 239. Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan and Karbi Anglong districts recorded two deaths each during the day, while one each was reported from Baksa, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nalbari and Tinsukia.

The death toll in the state has risen to 6,288 with the death rate at 0.91 per cent. The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons is 1,347. The number of recovered patients who were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres during the day is 2,918, down from 2,979 the previous day.

The total number of cured COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 6,35,229 with the recovery rate at 91.99 per cent. The current active COVID-19 caseload in the state is now at 47,670, an increase from 45,021 cases the day before.

The NHM said a total of 4,06,83,150 doses of vaccines have been administered so far, comprising 2,30,56,428 first doses, 1,75,20,084 second doses and 1,06,638 precaution doses. A total of 95,786 people were vaccinated on Saturday, down from 1,26,086 shots on Friday.

