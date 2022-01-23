Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Logs 5,580 New Covid Cases, 13 More Deaths

The day’s positivity rate increased a notch to 12.16 per cent against 12.13 per cent on Friday.

Assam Logs 5,580 New Covid Cases, 13 More Deaths
Assam sees a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases - PTI Photo

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 11:05 am

Assam on Saturday registered 5,580 fresh Covid-19 infections, over 1300 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 6,90,534, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Coronavirus claimed 13 more lives, taking the death toll to 6,288. The figure was 15 on January 21.

The day’s positivity rate increased a notch to 12.16 per cent against 12.13 per cent on Friday. The new cases were detected from 45,900 samples tested during the day, with the number of tests falling from 56,849 on Friday when 6,897 new cases were detected.

The highest number of new cases continued to be reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, with 1,172 infections detected on Saturday, the NHM bulletin said. It is a dip from 1,561 infections detected on Friday.

Related stories

9,191 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 Fatalities In WB

Mizoram Reports 1,116 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

COVID-19 Care Centre To Be Set Up On JNU Campus

 Among other districts, Jorhat reported 330 new cases, Dibrugarh 294 and Sivasagar 239. Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan and Karbi Anglong districts recorded two deaths each during the day, while one each was reported from Baksa, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nalbari and Tinsukia.

The death toll in the state has risen to 6,288 with the death rate at 0.91 per cent. The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons is 1,347. The number of recovered patients who were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres during the day is 2,918, down from 2,979 the previous day.

The total number of cured COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 6,35,229 with the recovery rate at 91.99 per cent. The current active COVID-19 caseload in the state is now at 47,670, an increase from 45,021 cases the day before.

The NHM said a total of 4,06,83,150 doses of vaccines have been administered so far, comprising 2,30,56,428 first doses, 1,75,20,084 second doses and 1,06,638 precaution doses. A total of 95,786 people were vaccinated on Saturday, down from 1,26,086 shots on Friday.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 Active Covid Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Netaji Believed Indian Nationalism Was All About The Highest Ideals Of Human Race

Netaji Believed Indian Nationalism Was All About The Highest Ideals Of Human Race

Covid-19 India Logs 3,33,533 New Coronavairus Cases, 525 Fatalities

Over 3000 More Test Covid Positive In Bihar; 10 Fresh Deaths Reported

 West Bengal Govt To Begin Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students

Jammu Tops First-Ever District Good Governance Index In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter