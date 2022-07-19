Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Government Launches Scheme For Welfare Of Indigenous Weavers

Launching the scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the rich history of the handloom and textile sector of Assam and the important role it had been playing in the state’s economy.

undefined
An initiative of the textiles department, hand-woven items are covered under the new scheme. Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 9:19 pm

The Assam government on Tuesday launched an initiative to empower the indigenous weavers of the state and provide financial support to their families.

Under the ‘Swanirbhar Naari’ scheme, the state government will procure handloom items directly from the indigenous weavers via a web portal without the involvment any middlemen, an official release here said.

Launching the scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the rich history of the handloom and textile sector of Assam and the important role it had been playing in the state’s economy.

Related stories

Assam Government, Chief Minister Wish People On Eid-Ul-Adha

Eknath Shinde, Rebel Sena MLAs Our Guests : Assam Government

Assam Government Busy Serving 'Cocktail-Mocktail' To Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs: Congress

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a distinguished identity to Assamese ‘gamosa’ (traditional scarf or towel) by wearing it on different occasions, Sarma said this has immensely popularised it everywhere.

He urged the Handloom & Textiles department to promote Assamese gamosa, which is a unique handloom product, across the country. Sarma also called upon organisations and people of the state to use gamosa.

An initiative of the textiles department, 31 hand-woven items are covered under the new scheme. After procurement, the products will be sold through government outlets in the state as well as outside. According to the release, the portal is expected to bridge the gap between the weavers and the buyers.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Assam Government Launches Scheme Welfare Of Indigenous Weavers Rich History Promote Assamese Gamosa Handloom Sector Textile Sector
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing