Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam: Congress Protests Price Rise, Unemployment

Our protest was against price rise, increasing unemployment rates, flood issue of Assam and levy of GST on essential food items, said Congress leader.

undefined
Congress protest Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 7:25 pm

The Opposition Congress on Friday staged demonstrations across Assam protesting various issues, including price rise and unemployment, and attempted to gherao the Raj Bhavan at Guwahati.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, several MLAs and leaders participated in the main protest programme here.

Related stories

Congress Protests Price Hike; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Among Party Leaders Detained

Congress Protest: Rahul Gandhi Detained, Delhi Police Denies Permission For Protest Against Price Rise

Congress Protest To Hit Traffic Movement In Lutyens' Delhi, Advisory Issued

A demonstration was organised near the Raj Bhavan, from where the Congress leaders and workers marched towards the governor's official residence.

Police personnel, however, tried to prevent the protestors in their attempt, even as the agitators managed to break through a couple of barricades and advance towards the Raj Bhavan. As the procession neared the Raj Bhavan, police detained the protestors, including Bora, and took them away from the spot.

"Some of our members sustained minor injuries in the police action. They were detained for some hours and later released," a Congress leader said. He said a memorandum was later submitted to Governor Jagdish Mukhi by a team of five senior leaders of the party.

Similar protests were also staged at the district and block levels, the leader said.

"Our protest was against price rise, increasing unemployment rates, flood issue of Assam and levy of GST on essential food items. We have submitted memorandums to the local authorities with our demands and want immediate action from the government to address those," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National The Opposition Congress Assam Protesting Various Issues Price Rise And Unemployment Raj Bhavan Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah Governor Jagdish Mukhi GST Guwahati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis