Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam CM Asks NFR To Use High-End Tech To Prevent Jumbo Death From Train Hits

"Issues like elephant corridor and elephant deaths caused by train hits were also discussed. Asked the GM to deploy high-end tech solutions for saving our tuskers," Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Listen to the story

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.(File photo)
Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 10:50 am

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to deploy high-end technology to prevent elephant deaths due to collision with trains.

He gave the directions during a meeting with officials to discuss various infrastructure expansion plans on Saturday. NFR general manager Ansul Gupta was also present at the meeting.

"Issues like elephant corridor and elephant deaths caused by train hits were also discussed. Asked the GM to deploy high-end tech solutions for saving our tuskers," Sarma wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Jumbos are routinely injured or killed by speeding trains as railway tracks pass through elephant corridors at various places in Assam. Three pachyderms were killed in such an incident in Jorhat district last week.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sarma said, "To discuss expansion of existing rail infrastructure & new projects, met NF Railway GM Shri Ansul Gupta, ASTC (Assam State Transport Corporation) MD Shri Rahul Chandra Das & senior officials of both the organisations."

He stated that his government will allot land to NFR for setting up a second entry to Guwahati Railway Station from the Paltan Bazar side. "For expanding infrastructure at Agthori Railway Station, we’ll provide land after getting a request from NFR,” the chief minister added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Assam: Over 500 People Rendered Homeless By Brahmaputra Erosion

Centre Upgrades Assam CM's Security To Z-Plus

Assam CM, Representatives Of 6 Communities Agree To Tripartite Meeting On ST Status

Tags

National Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) High-end Technology NFR General Manager Ansul Gupta Infrastructure Expansion Plans NF Railway GM Shri Ansul Gupta ASTC (Assam State Transport Corporation) MD Shri Rahul Chandra Das
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child