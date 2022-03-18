Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam CID Arrests Education Dept Officer On Corruption Charges

"The person was arrested by sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department and taken to Guwahati," a senior officer of the police station said.

Assam CID Arrests Education Dept Officer On Corruption Charges
Education department officer arrested in Assam.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 8:43 pm

An education department officer in Assam was arrested by CID on Friday on charges of corruption, police said. The state government employee in the block elementary education office of Batadrava was apprehended from his residence under the Dhing Police Station limits in Nagaon.
       

"The person was arrested by sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department and taken to Guwahati," a senior officer of the police station said.  The education department officer was allegedly involved in corruption in his office, he added.

With PTI inputs.

Related stories

Yogi, Other UP Leaders Extend Holi Wishes To People

Maharashtra Revels In Holi Colours As Covid-19 Cases Drop

'Dhuleti' Celebrated Across Gujarat; Politicians Join Festivities

Tags

National CID Corruption Education Education Department Officer Assam Assam Police Assam CID Indian City Indians India Assam Nagaon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashneer Grover Digs Into Paytm Wallet To Buy Peace With Start-Ups

Ashneer Grover Digs Into Paytm Wallet To Buy Peace With Start-Ups

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts