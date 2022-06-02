Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Tirade Against Centre Over Targeted Killings In Kashmir

Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking on the targeted killings in Kashmir said the central government is repeating the mistakes from 1989.

Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Tirade Against Centre Over Targeted Killings In Kashmir
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 10:50 pm

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched a tirade against the NDA government at the Centre over the targeted killings in Kashmir, saying it has not learnt any lessons from the past.

In a tweet, he said, "A second #KashmiriPandit exodus is in progress. @PMOIndia is alone responsible for this. Mistakes of 1989 are being repeated by his govt. Political leaders of valley have no levers & left with no political legitimacy. Modi govt is busy promoting movies."

Related stories

Two Labourers From Punjab Shot At, Injured In JK's Budgam District

Targeted Killings A Conspiracy By Pakistan To Sabotage Peace In J&K: BJP Leader Ravinder Raina

J&K: Banker From Rajasthan Shot Dead By Militants In Kashmir's Kulgam, Opposition Reacts

Just like the 1987 Assembly election was rigged, the new delimitation has "gerrymandered" constituencies, he alleged.

There is no political outlet in the valley, he said. Owaisi charged the BJP with using Kashmiri Pandits only for politics.

The government should take steps to protect the lives of people there, he told reporters. Terrorists are definitely coming from Pakistan, but it is the responsibility of the Modi government to deal with the situation.

The Union Territory has been rattled by a string of targeted killings in the recent months, with Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ilaquai Dehati Bank, being shot in Kulgam district on Thursday.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Targeted Killings NDA Government Kashmiri Pandits Modi Government BJP Terrorists Killings J&K: Jammu & Kashmir India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast