Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Tirade Against Centre Over Targeted Killings In Kashmir

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched a tirade against the NDA government at the Centre over the targeted killings in Kashmir, saying it has not learnt any lessons from the past.

In a tweet, he said, "A second #KashmiriPandit exodus is in progress. @PMOIndia is alone responsible for this. Mistakes of 1989 are being repeated by his govt. Political leaders of valley have no levers & left with no political legitimacy. Modi govt is busy promoting movies."

Just like the 1987 Assembly election was rigged, the new delimitation has "gerrymandered" constituencies, he alleged.



There is no political outlet in the valley, he said. Owaisi charged the BJP with using Kashmiri Pandits only for politics.



The government should take steps to protect the lives of people there, he told reporters. Terrorists are definitely coming from Pakistan, but it is the responsibility of the Modi government to deal with the situation.



The Union Territory has been rattled by a string of targeted killings in the recent months, with Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ilaquai Dehati Bank, being shot in Kulgam district on Thursday.

(with inputs from PTI)