Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
As Heatwave Swelters India, Here Is How To Keep Yourself Protected

Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted that temperature is likely to increase by two-three degrees Celsius in most parts of north India, during the next three days.

Heatwave in India.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 2:51 pm

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heatwave conditions across India are likely to continue for next few days. The temperature is expected to rise by a minimum of two-three degrees Celcius in many places.

The places where temperature is expected to increase include Delhi, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. 

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for many places where extreme heat will be seen in isolated pockets. Here is everything about the heatwave, and what precautions you need to take to save yourself from heatwave.

What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is a period of unusually extreme hot weather that typically lasts two or more days. To be considered a heatwave, the temperatures have to be outside the historical averages for a given area.

What are the implications of heatwave?

Heatwave could lead to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people example infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases over heatwave affected areas. 

What precautions to take to remain safe in a heatwave?

The people especially vulnerable ones of heatwave regions should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover their head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella

What are the different categories of heatwave?

There are different kinds of heatwaves, depending upon their severity. 

1 Yellow heat alert:  This kind of heatwave conditions at isolated pockets persist for two days. In this heatwave people should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes and  cover their heads using cloth, hat or umbrella.

2 Orange heat alert: This kind of heatwave conditions heat wave is likely to persist for 4 days or more. Under this heatwave people should avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. The people should drink sufficient water, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Besides people should use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk and other things to keep themselves hydrated.

3 Red heat alert: This heatwave is likely  to exceed beyond six days. In this heatwave, extreme care is needed for vulnerable people.

(With inputs from IMD)

