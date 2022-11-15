Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Skips Rally Of Supporters Of Jailed Dairy Leader In Gujarat

Gujarat Assembly Elections: AAP had earlier said Kejriwal would address the rally at Charada village in Gandhinagar district of poll-bound Gujarat but he did not turn up.

Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat. Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 9:00 pm

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday skipped a rally organised by Arbuda Sena, an outfit of supporters of Gujarat dairy leader Vipul Chaudhary currently lodged in jail in connection with a corruption case.

The AAP had earlier said Kejriwal would address the rally at Charada village in Gandhinagar district of poll-bound Gujarat but he did not turn up.        

There were speculations that an announcement will be made of Vipul Chaudhary joining AAP and supporting the Kejriwal-led party at the rally.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. 

Kejriwal has anchored the AAP's campaign for the upcoming polls on welfare and anti-corruption planks. 

Arbuda Sena is a social organisation which will not join politics, its leaders said on Tuesday. 

"We are a non-political organisation. Our leader Vipul Chaudhary has not given us any direction (to join or support any political party). We have decided in our general body meeting that we will do whatever he (Chaudhary) directs us to do," an Arbuda Sena leader told reporters.

Chaudhary is accused of graft during his stint as the chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy between 2005 and 2016. He had alleged political vendetta by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Related stories

BJP Corners AAP On ‘Pollution, Corruption’ Through Its Campaign Song For Delhi MCD Polls

MCD Polls: Hold Padayatra, Door-To-Door Campaigns, AAP Tells Its Candidates

Delhi MCD Polls: 750 Candidates Of BJP, AAP, Cong File Nominations Amid Heavy Rush On Last Day

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Chaudhary on September 15. According to the prosecution, the alleged malpractice occurred between 2006 and 2015, although the complaint was filed seven years later.

Tags

National India Gujarat Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Rally Gandhinagar Charada Elections Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 Arbuda Sena
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters