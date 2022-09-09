Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Meets Delhi LG, Hopes Situation Will Improve

Amid the AAP's tussle with the lieutenant governor, Arvind Kejriwal had skipped the previous three weekly meetings, held every Friday, including one on August 19 when Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia's residence was raided.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 7:40 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday met V K Saxena for the first time since the CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's residence and said whatever happened was "unfortunate" while hoping the situation would improve.

Amid the AAP's tussle with the lieutenant governor, Kejriwal had skipped the previous three weekly meetings, held every Friday, including one on August 19 when Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia's residence was raided.

The raid was conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. LG Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the implementation of the liquor policy. "Whatever happened was unfortunate. I hope the situation will improve. We had a discussion in a very cordial atmosphere," Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

He said the Friday meetings in the last few weeks could not take place as he was out of Delhi "by chance".

"The meeting today was very good… Several issues were discussed. I requested him to improve MCD work together as filth in the city has become a big issue. I also offered the Delhi government's help in removing garbage dumps that will take years with the present speed of work," he said.

The meeting lasted nearly 40 minutes. The relation between the AAP government in Delhi and the LG has worsened after the CBI probe into the liquor policy was recommended. AAP leaders levelled charges of corruption against Saxena during his tenure as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Taking umbrage over the corruption charge, the LG launched a direct attack on Kejriwal in a series of tweets on September 1, accusing him of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" out of "desperation".

Breaking his silence on the corruption allegation, the LG had said various issues including "grave anomalies" in the Excise Policy 2021-22 were flagged by him but "unfortunately" the response he received was in the form of "subterfuge" and "personal attack" on him.

The LG also sent legal notices to several AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj. Responding to the legal action, Kejriwal had said that those in public life should be ready for any probe into allegations against them.

The chief minister, after his first meeting with Saxena who had taken charge as Lt Governor of Delhi in May, had said that they will meet at 4 pm every Friday to discuss various issues related to Delhi for coordination. 

(With PTI Inputs)

