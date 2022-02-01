Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Arunachal Logs 328 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

The government had extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till February 14 with certain modifications, one of which is permission for vaccinated teenagers to attend physical classes in schools.

Covid-19 restrictions have been extended in the state. - AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:32 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 62,410 on Tuesday as 328 more people tested positive for the disease, while one fresh fatality raised the toll to 287, a senior health official said.

A 75-year-old man from Lower Dibang Valley died at his residence due to COVID Pneumonia in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The northeastern state had on Monday registered 129 new cases.

Altogether 59,288 people recuperated from the disease so far, including 440 in the last 24 hours, he said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients marginally improved to 95 per cent from 94.97 per cent the previous day, he said.

Of the 328 fresh cases, 92 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 32 in Lower Subansiri, 30 in Papumpare, 28 in West Kameng and 22 in Namsai, the SSO said. At least 303 new infections were detected through rapid antigen test, 13 through RT-PCR and 12 through TrueNAT methods, Jampa said, adding that 136 of them have developed COVID symptoms.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,835 active cases. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,188, followed by Lower Subansiri at 213, Papumpare at 160, West Kameng at 147 and Namsai at 132.

Over 12.38 lakh sample tests have been conducted for the infection in the state so far, including 2,124 on Monday, Jampa said. The positivity ratio dipped to 15.44 per cent from 23.45 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,78,006 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines so far. At least 47,637 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been administered the first dose and 16,725 senior citizens received the booster jab.

According to the new order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, all workplaces, businesses and commercial establishments would be allowed to operate till 8 pm with 50 per cent attendance. Bars, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls and auditorium would operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

With inputs from PTI. 

