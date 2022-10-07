Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Army Veteran's Wife Give Books Penned By Her Husband To PM Modi

PM Modi said he had a memorable interaction with Uma Suchdeva (90) and noted that her husband, Colonel H K Suchdeva (retd), was a widely respected veteran.

PM Modi
PM Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 4:13 pm

The wife of an Army veteran presented three books written by her late husband, including one on his experiences about the Partition, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Modi said he had a memorable interaction with Uma Suchdeva (90) and noted that her husband, Colonel H K Suchdeva (retd), was a widely respected veteran. She was accompanied by her nephew and former Army chief General Ved Prakash Malik (retd). She is blessed with great vigour and a spirit of optimism, the prime minister said.

"Uma Ji gave me copies of 3 books penned by her late husband. Two of them are associated with the Gita and the third one titled 'Blood and Tears' is a moving account of Col (Retd) HK Suchdeva's experiences during the traumatic period of Partition and its impact on his life," the prime minister said in a tweet.

"We discussed India's decision to mark 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day as a tribute to those who suffered due to Partition, built their lives from scratch and contributed to national progress. They epitomise human resilience and fortitude," he added.

Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Army Veteran Wife Of Deceased Army Personnel Prime Minister Of India Book Given Narendra Modi New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls