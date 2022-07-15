Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Army Man Shoots Colleague After Scuffle In J&K’s Poonch, Later Kills Himself

Jammu and Kashmir: The officials said Naik Imtiyaz Ahmed had a scuffle with Sepoy Ibrar during a road opening party (RoP) exercise in Surankote area at early morning.

Army soldiers on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image)

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 8:06 pm

An Army jawan allegedly shot dead his colleague and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, official sources said.

Naik Imtiyaz Ahmed had a scuffle with Sepoy Ibrar during a road opening party (RoP) exercise in the Surankote area around 5.30 am, they said.

In a fit of rage, Ahmed opened fire from his service weapon, killing Ibrar on the spot and injuring two other soldiers, the sources said.

Later, Ahmed fired at himself and he succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they added.

The injured soldiers are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the sources said.

They said a court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the incident.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the matter.

(With PTI inputs)
 

