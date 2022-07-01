People with speaking and hearing disabilities living in the Dadhkai hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday got their Universal Disability Identity Card (UDID) at their doorsteps, officials said.

Located in Doda district, a hilltop tribal village about 105 kilometers from Bhaderwah town, Dadhkai hamlet is home to 105 people with speaking and hearing disabilities. The Army had adopted the hamlet to address the concerns of its people and carried out multiple social security programs for the disabled population and distributed UDID cards at their doorsteps, the officials said.

"After conducting audiometry and other compulsory physical tests of the residents during the last two months at Dadhkai village itself, the Army today distributed UDID cards among 86 villagers with speaking and hearing disabilities," commanding officer 4-Rashtriya Rifles Colonel Rajat Parmar said. The hamlet is home to 107 families. Fifty-eight families have at least one member each who can neither speak nor hear.

Parmar said the Rashtriya Rifles adopted the village to ensure the overall welfare of the population. "UDID is a step forward and will help disabled people get government scheme facilities easily. It will also save them from the harassment they sometimes face," he added. UDID cards were distributed among 48 men and 38 women by Parmar and BMO, Gandoh, and Dr. Shafqat.

"The Army has initiated practical steps which will surely go a long way to minimize the miseries due to the disability," Dadhkai sarpanch Abdul Latief said. The UDID card is the single document of identification and verification for various government benefits such as pensions, bus passes, fee concessions, and scholarships.