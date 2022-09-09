Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Anubrata Mondal Acquitted By Court In Mangalkot Violence Case

The prosecution could not prove from the testimonies of witnesses that the accused were present in the scene of violence, the court held. It was alleged that a few activists of the then ruling CPI(M) were injured  in a clash with TMC supporters at a village in Mangalkot, .

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal.
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:20 pm

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal and 13 others were acquitted  on Friday in a 2010 case of violence at Mangalkot in Birbhum district by an MP/MLA court here on Friday.

Mondal and the 13 others were accused in the case of political violence in March, 2010, in which some people were injured. The judge of the MP/MLA court acquitted Mondal and the others for want of evidence.

The prosecution could not prove from the testimonies of witnesses that the accused were present in the scene of violence, the court held. It was alleged that a few activists of the then ruling CPI(M) were injured  in a clash with TMC supporters at a village in Mangalkot, .

Following his acquittal, Mondal claimed that he had been framed in the case. The TMC leader is at present in judicial custody following his arrest on August 11 by CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  