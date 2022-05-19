Thursday, May 19, 2022
Anti-Encroachment Drive In Delhi's Sultanpuri Cancelled Due To Unavailability Of Police Force

An anti-encroachment drive was cancelled on Wednesday too at Sultanpuri's Fish Market area due to unavailability of police force, said an official.

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi PTI

Updated: 19 May 2022 1:35 pm

An anti-encroachment drive scheduled to take place in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area was cancelled on Thursday due to unavailability of adequate police force, civic authorities said.

According a North Delhi Municipal Corporation official, the drive to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from roads and government land was scheduled at Sultanpuri's Jagdamba market. 

"The anti-encroachment drive was scheduled to be carried out in Jagdamba Market area of Sultanpuri for Thursday but it did not take place as we could not get adequate police force," the official told PTI.

The official said an encroachment removal drive was cancelled on Wednesday too at Sultanpuri's Fish Market area due to unavailability of police force. 

A series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city in the last one month, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area during an anti-encroachment drive. 

The drive was stopped after the intervention of the Supreme Court. 

