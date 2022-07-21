Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Angawadi Workers Protest In Delhi Against Layoffs, Demand Honorarium Hike

The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) gathered outside the office of the city government's Women and Child Development Department at Kashmere Gate and raised slogans against the AAP dispensation.

Angawadi Workers Protest In Delhi Against Layoffs, Demand Honorarium Hike

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 2:18 pm

A representative body of anganwadi workers held a protest here on Thursday, demanding the reinstatement of workers who were served termination notices by the Delhi government for taking part in a strike and a hike in honorarium.

Earlier, a delegation of anganwadi workers met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and submitted a memorandum to him, DSAWHU officials said.

The LG said he will look into their demands and soon intervene in the matter, they said.

The protesters said they will gherao the LG's residence if their demands are not met.

The DSAWHU claimed 884 anganwadi workers were served termination notices and 11,942 issued show cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike earlier.

-With PTI Input

National Anganwadi Protestors Protests Politics New Delhi
