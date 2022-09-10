Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Andhra Pradesh Government To Revive Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme

The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, upon assuming power in May 2019, stopped the previous Chandrababu Naidu government’s scheme citing "poor implementation," though the YSR Congress in its election manifesto promised to enhance the quantum of financial assistance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 9:15 pm

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to revive the Marriage Financial Assistance scheme, with new names and enhanced scale of benefit, for the backward classes and the minorities from October 1.

After three years, the government decided to revive the scheme under a new name YSR Kalyanamasthu for BC, SC, ST, differently-abled and other minorities.

For Muslims, the scheme will be called YSR Shaadi Tohfa, according to an order issued by the Social Welfare Department.

Under Kalyanamasthu, SC and ST couples will get Rs one lakh each and backward classes Rs 50,000. Differently-abled persons will be given Rs 1.50 lakh.

For inter-caste marriage, SCs and STs would get Rs 1.20 lakh and BCs 75,000. For minorities, the quantum of assistance will be Rs one lakh, according to the order.

-With PTI Input

