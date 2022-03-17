Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Andaman & Nicobar Reports One New Covid-19 Case

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Andaman & Nicobar Reports One New Covid-19 Case
COVID in Andaman & Nicobar Island. (Representational image). PTI Photo

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 4:16 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 10,029, a health department official said on Thursday. The union territory now has four active COVID-19 cases, while 9,896 people have recovered from the virus, he said.
       

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The union territory had also reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
       

The administration has so far tested 7,06,986 samples for COVID-19, he said. A total of 6,08,957 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

With PTI inputs.

