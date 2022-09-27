Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah To Participate In Ground-Breaking Ceremony Of Hospital, Inaugurate Underpass In Gandhinagar Today

He will later inaugurate an underpass in Sector 15 of Gandhinagar city and also attend the ground-breaking ceremony for a new building of the Gujarat Technological University in Lekavada village of Gandhinagar district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 9:24 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various projects in areas falling under his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Shah is on a two-day Gujarat visit since Monday, ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year.

On Tuesday, he will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for an upcoming 750-bed hospital in Kalol town of Gandhinagar district.

He will later inaugurate an underpass in Sector 15 of Gandhinagar city and also attend the ground-breaking ceremony for a new building of the Gujarat Technological University in Lekavada village of Gandhinagar district.

In the evening, Shah will visit his native Mansa town in Gandhinagar to take part in the 'aarti' at Bahuchar Mata Temple on the second day of Navratri.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Home Minister Lay Foundation Stone Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency Gujarat Government Amit Shah Gandhinagar Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK