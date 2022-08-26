Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Holds Meeting With J&K BJP Leaders In Delhi

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rana, MP Jugal Kishore and Shakti Raj Parihar, attended the meeting.

Amit Shah and JP Nadda would chair the BJP central leaderships meeting with Bihar states brass
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:57 pm

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with the party's core group members from Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi.

Sources said organisational issues and the political situation in the Union territory were discussed in the meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rana, MP Jugal Kishore and Shakti Raj Parihar, attended the meeting.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in the Union territory, and co-incharge Ashish Sood, also attended the meeting.

Related stories

Amit Shah Reviews J&K’s Security Situation

Amit Shah: New Education Policy Reflects Citizens' Aspirations, Will Also Attract Overseas Students

TRS Leader Rama Rao Slams Amit Shah For Calling Telangana Government As Anti-Farmer'

The meeting came on a day senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, quit the party.

However, BJP sources added the leaders' meeting with Shah was pre-scheduled.

BJP leaders said the political situation and the party's organisational affairs following the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir came up for discussion.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also held a meeting with Shah on Friday.

There is a view that assembly elections in the Union territory could be held after the completion of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise.

Sources have though discounted the possibility of the polls being held this year. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Union Home Minister Amit Shah BJP Jammu And Kashmir Meeting Delhi Jitendra Singh Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?