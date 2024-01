Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, representing Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha in the all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Budget session, asserted the existence of an 'unwritten dictatorship' in the country.

He also accused the Centre of misusing probe agencies against opposition leaders ahead of Lok Sabha polls citing the example of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.