Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
National

Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Nitish Kumar Quitting BJP Alliance

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has welcomed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's decision to quit the BJP alliance.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:31 pm

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the BJP alliance, calling it a "good beginning".

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "This is a good beginning today, the day when the slogan of 'Bharat chhodo' (Quit India) was given against the British. If the slogan of 'BJP bhagaao' (drive away the BJP) is coming from Bihar, I feel that in other states also, parties will stand against the BJP, and so is people."

When asked to comment on Nitish Kumar and about the stand he has taken, the SP chief said, "He is a leader with vast experience. What could be said about him? He knows Bihar and the arithmetic of Bihar politics better." About who will be the CM face, Nitish Kumar or Tejaswi Yadav, of the new alliance in Bihar, the SP chief said, "That will be their decision and it will be decided in the alliance. When an alliance is made, the decision is made on a number of things put together."

 On talks in political circles that Nitish Kumar could be the opposition face in the 2024 general election, SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI in Lucknow, "Nitish is our old partner and we have worked together since the days of the Lok Dal. This is not the time to discuss the prime ministerial candidate."

 Kumar on Tuesday resigned as NDA chief minister of Bihar and soon after joined hands with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan to form a new government there.

