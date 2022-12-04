Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Air Quality Panel Bans Non-Essential Construction Work In Delhi-NCR

Air Quality Panel Bans Non-Essential Construction Work In Delhi-NCR

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 407 at 4 pm on Sunday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Environment: Air quality very poor in Delhi
Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work due to severe AQI Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 6:25 pm

With pollution in the national capital turning severe on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 407 at 4 pm on Sunday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in the Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP, including a ban on non-essential construction activities.

(With PTI inputs)

National Air Quality Non-Essential Construction Work Air Pollution AQI Graded Response Action Plan Severe Commission For Air Quality Management
