Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AIMIM Seeks Extension Of Monsoon Session Of Telangana Assembly

The AIMIM on Wednesday urged the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker to extend the current monsoon session and take up debate on various issues, including minorities welfare, development activities in the old city of Hyderabad, and protection of waqf lands in Telangana.

Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy
Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:48 pm

The AIMIM on Wednesday urged the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker to extend the current monsoon session and take up debate on various issues, including minorities welfare, development activities in old city of Hyderabad and protection of waqf lands in Telangana.

In a letter to Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi listed 27 issues identified by his party and sought Short Discussion on them by extending the Session, which began on September 6.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly on September 6 decided to conduct the meetings for two more days on September 12 and 13, official sources had said.

Earlier, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sought the extension of the session for 20 days.

He wrote to the Speaker, seeking a debate on a number of issues, including price rise, farmers' suicides, damage due to heavy rains in the state, and other agriculture-related issues.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi Listed 27 Issues Protection Of Waqf Lands Extension Of Monsoon Session Old City Of Hyderabad Telangana Assembly Minorities Welfare Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start