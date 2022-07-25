Monday, Jul 25, 2022
AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Claims Bengal Minister Does Not Require Immediate Hospitalization

Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar have said that the arrested Wes Bengal Minister Partha Mukherjee does not require immediate hospitalization.

AIIMS PTI photo

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 6:23 pm

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with a school job scam, was on Monday flown to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, where doctors said that he suffers from chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalization.

The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED, which held the 69-year-old TMC leader last week, to take him to the health facility in the neighboring state by an air ambulance as he complained of health issues.

“We have conducted a thorough screening (of Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalization,” AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters. The court has been informed about Chatterjee’s health status, Biswas added.

