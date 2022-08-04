Ahead Of Independence Day, IB Alerts Delhi Police Of Threat From Lashkar, JeM

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day on 15th August the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued an alert for a possible terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and other radical groups.

A 10-page report by the IB reads that there is a threat from LeT, JeM and other radical groups. Delhi Police has been directed to put in place strict entry rules at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

The report mentions an attack on former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Referring to the incidents in Udaipur and Amravati, intelligence agencies have directed the police for a strict vigil on radical groups and their activities in crowded places.

Pak ISI is provoking terrorist attacks by giving logistics support to Jaish and Lashkar terrorists. JeM and LeT are being instructed to target big leaders and important places, the report further cites.

The IB has instructed Delhi Police and other states to monitor radical groups ahead of Independence Day. Afghan fighter has been included in Lashkar-e-Khalsa, which has been created by ISI. This terrorist organization can carry out a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the IB report, instructions have also been given for strict monitoring of the areas in Delhi where Rohingya, people of Afghanistan National Sudan are living. Along with this, IB has directed the police to remain alert to deal with the threat of Tiffin bomb, sticky bomb and VVIED.

Terrorist organizations LeT and JeM can use UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and paragliders for the attack, said the report. Therefore, BSF has been asked to remain alert as per the reports by India Today.

