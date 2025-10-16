AG Grants Consent For Contempt Action Against Lawyer In Shoe-Throwing Incident

The Attorney General of India, R. Venkataramani, has granted consent to initiate criminal contempt action against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly threw a shoe at CJI B.R. Gavai during a Supreme Court hearing.
The Supreme Court highlighted that while free speech is fundamental, it cannot undermine the integrity and authority of the judiciary; social media posts related to the incident were also noted as harmful to public discourse.
The Supreme Court Bar Association had requested the contempt action, and the case is expected to be heard soon, drawing attention from the legal community nationwide.
The Attorney General of India, R. Venkataramani, has granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai during a Supreme Court hearing on October 6.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh informed a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi about the Attorney General's consent. Singh emphasized that the incident had led to widespread demeaning comments on social media, which he argued were undermining the dignity of the judiciary.
The bench acknowledged the concerns raised and remarked that while the right to free speech is fundamental, it is not absolute and should not compromise the integrity and dignity of others. The court also noted the adverse effects of unregulated social media on public discourse.
In his letter granting consent, Attorney General Venkataramani stated that Kishore's actions were "not only scandalous but also calculated to demean the majesty and authority of the Supreme Court." He further emphasized that such conduct was "calculated to bring the authority and administration of justice into disrepute."
The Supreme Court Bar Association had previously written to the Attorney General seeking permission to initiate contempt proceedings. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from the legal community and beyond, with many viewing it as an attack on the sanctity of judicial proceedings.
The Supreme Court is expected to hear the contempt case in the coming days, with the legal fraternity closely monitoring developments.