After UP Minister's Offer To ‘Resign' Goes Viral, Akhilesh Alleges Massive Loot Under Yogi Government

His attack against the BJP comes a day after a purported letter by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring him, surfaced on social media.

Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 8:16 pm

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged "massive loot" by ministers and bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the government's 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption had been exposed.

His attack against the BJP comes a day after a purported letter by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring him, surfaced on social media.

"There is a tussle between the ministers and officers over dividing their share (of gains through corruption). Allegations and counter-allegations are being made. Ministers and officials are robbing the public together. There has been a massive loot in transfers and appointments in government departments. All this is only an achievement of 100 days. Keep watching what happens next," Yadav said in a statement.

The SP national president also called the "business" of transfers in various departments "a big industry" in the BJP government.

"When flames of investigation began reaching the big people, the BJP government has begun a cover up. A minister in the BJP government has himself offered resignation, exposing the extortion in transfers and corruption in public," Yadav said. He also alleged misappropriation of medicines worth several crores of rupees.

"There is chaos in the department due to tussle between the minister and the departmental head. Cases of new scams of purchase of medicines and equipment worth several crore have come to the fore in the animal husbandry department as well. Discrepancies in the housing development board and the education department have been exposed too," Yadav said.

Further, the SP chief alleged embezzlement of scholarships and large-scale irregularities in recruiting inspectors. "Scams are not new in the BJP government. These have been happening for five years. But now, they are coming out in the open. New scams are being added to the list every day," Yadav said. Meanwhile, Khatik met Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, saying he put up his all issues before the chief minister and confirmed he will will continue on his post.

-With PTI Input

