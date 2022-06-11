Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Adityanath Seems To Be Presiding Over Kangaroo Court Where Minorities Are Bulldozed On Regular Basis: Mehbooba

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath is seen to be presiding over kangaroo court where minorities are dominated on a regular basis.

Adityanath Seems To Be Presiding Over Kangaroo Court Where Minorities Are Bulldozed On Regular Basis: Mehbooba
PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 11:48 pm

Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be presiding over a “kangaroo court” where minorities are “bulldozed” on a regular basis, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.


Her remarks come after the Kanpur Development Authority on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused of the violent protests in the Uttar Pradesh city last week.


“The UP CM seems to be presiding over a kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on a regular basis. Unfortunately the judiciary watches in silence as homes & lives are wrecked. Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Tags

National Kangaroo Court Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Judiciary Mehboob International Outrage Kanpur Development Authority Demolished Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming